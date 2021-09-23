Eutaw City Council deals with financial matters; IRS lien lifted

Mayor Latasha Johnson presents Proclamation for National Diaper Need Awareness Week (September 27 to October 3, 2021) to Danielle Edison, of the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank, that distributes diapers to families that need them, at Woman-to-Woman in Eutaw. The Mayor is joined by Council members Valerie Watkins and LaJeffrey Carpenter.

At its regular Eutaw City Council meeting on September 14, 2021, the council dealt primarily with financial matters.

Mayor Latasha Johnson announced that the city had received a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien from the Internal Revenue Service stating that tax debts for the years 2015, 2018 and 2019 for employee taxes had been paid and satisfied. “We have been negotiating with IRS and provided documentation of payments made, so we paid much less than was listed on the lien to satisfy these back payments. The lien release has been recorded in the Greene County Probate Office,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Council authorized Mayor Johnson to negotiate a loan of up to $500,000 with Merchants and Farmers Bank for purchase of a new knuckle-boom truck, to pick up limbs and other debris from the city roads and streets; a street sweeper, three police cars and other utility vehicles needed by the city. Mayor Johnson said, “We have cash resources in our Capital Improvements Fund and other funds to purchase this needed equipment, but we felt financing it over 4 to 5 years would give us more flexibility for other projects and allow us to budget our funds more clearly and accurately. We explored various options including leasing and Merchants and Farmers agreed to meet the rates of other financing agencies.”

The Council agreed to various resolutions to close a USDA bank account at Citizens Trust Bank, close an Airport Grant Account and give the funds to the Airport Authority and to create a new account for currency seized by the Police Department.

The Council authorized a sale of surplus items including cars, trucks, a van, tractor and other items through a bidding process. Items are listed on the City’s website along with bidding documents. The bids will be opened at the next regular City Council meeting on September 28, 2021.

A request for rental space at the R. H. Young Civic Center was approved for the Warrior Academy EMS Institute, which will be training people for certification in the medical emergency field.

The Council approved participation in the Rural Water Apprenticeship Program for up to three positions. These people will be trained to become water and waste water treatment licenses operators. The Alabama Rural Water Association will pay half of their wages while in training. The Water Department also submitted a list of needed equipment to the Council and reported that they were continuing to work on water leaks.

The Council approved a Proclamation for National Diaper Need Awareness Week (September 27 to October 3, 2021) and presented it to

Danielle Edison, Director of the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank, that is sponsored by Woman to Woman in Greene County. The program provides diapers and related supplies to families interested in keeping their babies clean and healthy. Persons interested in supporting the program may contact: bottomsupdiapers35@gmail.com, website at http://www.bottomsupdaipers35.org or call 205-539-2696.

In other business, the Eutaw City Council:

• Approved a contract with CCI Construction for $14,799 for a new roof on the Registrars Office building, which is owned and rented by the city.

• Approved payment of bills.

• Approved travel for Joe L. Powell, Assistant Clerk, to a conference on community and economic development in Tuscaloosa.

• Heard a report from City Engineer Torris Babb that FEMA drainage projects, the roof for the R.H. Young Community Center, lagoon clearing, GIS utility mapping and street paving project applications were all moving forward.

• Approved plans to hold National Night Out at 4:00 PM on October 21, 2021 at the R. H. Young Community Center to celebrate police community relations.

• Police Chief Johnson announced that he and the Police Department are holding a firearms training program, focused on training women, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, including classroom instruction coupled with experience at the shooting range.

