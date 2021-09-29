As of September 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 792,632 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(17,101) more than last week with 14,155b deaths (695) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,247 confirmed cases, (17 more cases than last week), with 43 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,247 cases with 36 deaths
Hale Co. had 2,934 cases with 86 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.