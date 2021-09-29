As of September 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 792,632 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(17,101) more than last week with 14,155b deaths (695) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,247 confirmed cases, (17 more cases than last week), with 43 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,247 cases with 36 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,934 cases with 86 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

