Greenetrack Inc. establishes Scholarship Fund at Miles College

Greenetrack officials with current and former employees who graduated from Miles College, pose with $20,000 check. L. to R. are: Frank Smith, Albert Turner Jr., Shemekia Little, Luther ‘Natt’ Winn, Greenetrack CEO, Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College, Johnny Coleman, Juanita T. Austin and Mary Snoddy.

On Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021, Greenetrack announced it was establishing ‘The Greenetrack Inc. Scholarship’ at Miles College, an HBCU in Birmingham, Alabama. Greenetrack CEO, Luther ‘Natt’ Winn presented a check for $20,000 to initiate the scholarship fund to Dr. Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College. A number of current and former employees of Greenetrack, Inc, who attended Miles College attended the presentation.

“This scholarship’s purpose is to help students from western Alabama attain a degree so that they can return and help improve the quality of life in the region. This scholarship is being established with the initial contribution of $20,000 which will be generously supported by Greenetrack in the future,” said Winn.

Student must be from Greene, Sumter, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Pickens, Choctaw, Marengo, Dallas and Wilcox counties to qualify for the assistance.

Coordination of the scholarship will be managed through the Miles College Scholarship Program. To apply for the scholarship, students must complete an application through Miles College.

Dr. Bobbie Knight, Miles College President said, “We are very appreciative of this wonderful assistance from Greenetrack Inc. which will help students from the area reach their educational goals. It was also great to see so many graduates of our college here today.”

Herlecia Hampton, Greenetrack Gaming Coordinator pointed out that Miles College is the fourth college in the state to receive scholarship funds from Greenetrack. The others include: Alabama A & M University in Huntsville, Alabama State University in Montgomery, and University of West Alabama in Livingston.

