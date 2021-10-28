Board approves key personnel changes; new leadership at GCHS and Eutaw Primary

At its monthly meeting, held Monday, October 25, 2021, the Greene County Board of Education approved Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones recommendations for several key personnel changes in the school system. Greene County High School Principal, Willie Simmons, submitted his resignation effective October 31, 2021, and the board approved the superintendent’s recommendation that Assistant Principal, Andrea Perry, serve as Interim Principal.

The board approved the voluntary transfer of Eutaw Primary School Principal, Barbara Martin, to the position of Curriculum Coordinator for the School System, effective November 1, 2021. Ms. Brittany Harris, current Assistant Principal at Robert Brown Middle School will serve as Interim Principal at Eutaw Primary School, effective November, 1, 202.

On the superintendent’s recommendation, the board approved the employment of Marshae Madison-Pelt as At-Risk Coordinator for the School System, effective November 1, 2021, and the employment of Arthur Williamson as English Teacher at Greene County High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Rhinnie Scott as Principal, Greene County Career Center, effective January 1, 2022 and the retirement of Bridgette Ward as Pre-K Teacher at Eutaw Primary, effective November 1, 2021.

Supplement Contracts were approved for Ralph Marshall as Girls Basketball Coach GCHS and JaKela Woods as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach GCHS for the 2021-2022 school year.

On the superintendent’s recommendation, the board approved a basic salary increase of $15 per hour for full time custodians; part time custodians will be paid at the rate of $8 per hour. The base pay for CNP workers will also increase from $10 per hour to $15 per hour.

The following teachers were approved for the after-school tutorial program at Eutaw Primary School: Carla Durrett, Gwendolyn Webb, Destiny Taylor, Sherita Pickens, Pamela Pasteur and Keisha Williams. Dr. Jones stated that this is supported by supplemental funds from the Alabama State Department of Education.

The board approved the following administrative services items:

* Agreement for legal services for E-Cigarette Litigation.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Blackboard Mass Communication, to Replace School Cast.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Woods Therapeutic Services, Inc.

* Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and UA Capstone College of Nursing.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Glenwood, Inc.

Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

In his report, Superintendent Jones noted that the current student enrollment is at 896. He stated that according to the ACT Summative Assessment, student scores are low and there is major concern over Math scores. “ We are continuing to develop and adjust plans to improve student outcomes,” he said.

Dr. Jones noted that the entire heating and cooling system at Robert Brown Middle School will be replaced. The school system will request bids for the project. “The approximately $3million project will be supported by ESSER Funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The financial report as of August 31, 2021 indicated that the school system is financially stable, maintaining the state mandated operating reserve of one month to include, continuously maintaining an operating reserve within our general find for over a year.. The system’s current operating reserve is 5.8 months.

Dr. Jones stated that the FY 2022 Budget has been approved by the State Department of Education. The financial close out for 2021 is still in process.

Financial Snapshot as of August 31, 2021:

* General Fund Balance $1,773,379.71 (Reconciles to the Summary Cash Report)

* Accounts Payable Check Register – $966,624.42.

* Payroll Register – $854,994.24

Combine Fund Balance – $5,175,709.02

Property/Sales taxes total $94, 225; Bingo income totaled $59,238; Total Local Revenue $153,463.

