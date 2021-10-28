As of October 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 821,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(5,266) more than last week with 15,424 deaths (113) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,267 confirmed cases, (5 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,333 cases with 38 deaths
Hale Co. had 3,119 cases with 88 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.