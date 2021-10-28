NNO draws large crowd

Posted on by
Shown above District Judge Lillie Jones Osborne greeting the crowd along with Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson, Boligee Mayor Hattie Samuels, Assistant Clerk Joe Powell, and Mayor Pro-tem LaJeffery Carpenter.
Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson and the Eutaw Police Department sponsored their annual  America’s Night Out Against Crime  This event  was held Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4-6 p.m.  at the former Carver Middle  School. Neighborhoods throughout the City of Eutaw were invited to join forces  for the  Annual National Night Out (NNO), a crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and the Police Department has an open door policy stated Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson. Lots of fun, food and games were available. 

Leave a Reply