Alabama New South Coalition holds virtual Fall Convention on Sat. November 20

The Alabama New South Coalition (ANSC), a statewide coalition of Black and progressive voters, plans a virtual convention on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM to Noon on the Internet.

The thirty-six year old political organization generally holds a Spring and Fall convention to study and understand political, economic and social action issues facing voters in Alabama. Together with its sister organization, Alabama New South Alliance, the group screens and endorses candidates in election years.

ANSC wants to alert its membership and the general public that we are

just six months from the May 24, 2022 Democratic and Republican Primaries for major state offices like Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State; the entire Alabama Legislature; the U. S. Senate seat, becoming vacant due to Richard Shelby’s retirement; and many county positions throughout the state.

In addition to reports on ANSC’s recent activities, there will be a panel of Alabama state legislators to discuss important issues facing Alabama voters. Senator Bobby Singleton of Greensboro will speak on the state’s redistricting plans; Senator Vivian Figures of Mobile will discuss the state’s coronavirus pandemic response; Senator Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma will address the continuing problem of Medicaid Expansion; and Representative Merika Coleman of Birmingham will review work on removing racist language from the Alabama Constitution.

Dr. Ben Chavis, President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) will be the keynote speaker. Chavis has a lifetime of work on civil rights and human rights for African-American people.

He was one of the Wilmington 10 defendants unfairly imprisoned for a decade for civil rights activities in North Carolina.

Chavis has served as the leader of the United Church of Christ Commission on Social Justice dealing with environmental justice issues.

He also served as President of the NAACP and National Coordinator of the

Million Man March. Recently he was selected to do a weekly program on National Public Radio to comment on issues of concern to Black People.

There is a $30 registration fee for members and $35 for non-members to attend the ANSC Fall Convention. You may your registration form and fee to the State Office at 838 South Court Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 or you can register online at https://alnewsouthcoalition.org/donations

Please call Shelley Fearson at 334-262-0932 or 334-799-9757 for additional information.

