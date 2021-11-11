As of November 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 837,250 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(3,757) more than last week with 15,879 deaths (203) more

than last week)



Greene County had 1,288 confirmed cases, (4 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,358 cases with 40 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,148 cases with 89 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

