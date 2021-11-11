Greene County Commission holds organizational meeting

Commissioners Allen Turner and Lester Brown

The Greene County Commission held its organizational meeting on Tuesday, November 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM in the William M. Branch County Courthouse.

RaShonda Summerville, current Chairperson called the meeting to order, shortly after the appointed time. With four of the members, a quorum was present to hold an official meeting. Commissioner Corey Cockrell was absent but Summerville, Lester Brown, Tennyson Smith and Allen Turner were present.

Macaroy Underwood, Chief Financial Officer, reviewed the monthly financial report, for the first month of the 2021-22 fiscal year. He reported that all county agencies had spent between 7 and 11% of their annual budget and were on track for the month. He also reported that the Sheriff and the School Board had paid in supplementary funds, as required by agreements to cover the cost of personnel above their budgeted amount.

Underwood indicated that no pay raises would be given until the Sheriff deposited funds in advance to cover increases.

The Commission agreed to pay bills for the month of October 2021, which totaled $597,195 and included the county’s payroll. An additional $86,880 was paid by electronic transfer, primarily for taxes and retirement for employees.

At around 4:00 PM, Chairwoman Summerville, turned the gavel over to County Attorney Mark Parnell to conduct the election of the Commission Chairperson. Allen Turner was nominated by Commissioner Lester Brown.

There were no other nominations. Turner was elected Chair by a vote of 3-1, with Summerville voting no.

Allen Turner took over the Chair and called for nominations for Vice-Chair. Commissioner Smith nominated Lester Brown for Vice Chair, there were no other nominations. Lester Brown was elected Vice-Chair by a vote of 3-1.

The Commissioners tabled the appointment of commissioners to various working committees. The commissioners agreed to meet on the second Monday of each month, at 3:30 PM for their regular meeting. At this point in the meeting, Commissioner Cockrell arrived late for the meeting and took his seat in the meeting. Cockrell seemed surprised that the elections for Chair and Vice-Chair had been held before his arrival at the meeting.

The Commissioners agreed to the same bank depositories and the same signatures on bank accounts and the safety deposit box.

The meeting was adjourned at 4:40 PM.

