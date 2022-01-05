As of January 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 921,175 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(36,843) more than last week with 16,496 deaths (60) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,388 confirmed cases, (57 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,498 cases with 42 deaths
Hale Co. had 3,408 cases with 91 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.