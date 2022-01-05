As of January 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 921,175 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(36,843) more than last week with 16,496 deaths (60) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,388 confirmed cases, (57 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,498 cases with 42 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,408 cases with 91 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

