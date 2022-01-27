Lester ‘Bop’ Brown, Greene County Commissioner for District 1, representing part of Eutaw, Union, Mantua, Jena and Knoxville, in the northern part of Greene County, passed away suddenly on Saturday night, at age 61. The family is seeking a formal autopsy to explain the cause of death.

Brown was completing his second four-year term as County Commissioner and planning to run for re-election this year. He was first elected to the County Commission in 2014, after serving several terms on the Greene County Board of Education.

Brown worked closely with the state and county levels of the Alabama New South Coalition (ANSC) in electing Black people to important state and county positions. He was instrumental in the write-in campaign to elect Ison Thomas as Sheriff of Greene County in 2006.

Brown was a grassroot political and community leader admired by his friends and constituents but feared and respected by his enemies. He spoke his mind and was often blunt in expressing his viewpoints. He was very generous with people throughout the county distributing sweet potatoes and other vegetables, providing coolers of water for funerals, and calling people on holidays with good wishes.

On the Greene County Commission, Brown supported more funding for employees, the hospital and ambulance service but he clashed with Sheriff Jonathan Benison on funding for his expanded staff and urged that the Sheriff be accountable financially for additional employees retained beyond the budget.

Commissioner Brown warned frequently about the fragility of counting on funding generated from electronic bingo for support of county agencies and programs. He wanted the County to develop more jobs to keep young people in the county and strengthen the tax base instead of depending on gambling revenues.

The Memorial services for Lester Brown will be:

Friday, February 4, 2022

Viewing – 12 Noon to 5:00 pm

Robert Young Community Center

(Former Carver School)

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Greene County High School Gymnasium

Lie in State 10 am – 12:00 pm

Funeral Services 12 Noon

Lester is survived by his wife Linette and his five children, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

