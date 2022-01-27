Hank Sanders announces candidacy for Alabama State Senate District 23

Hank Sanders qualified today in the Democratic Primary for Alabama State Senate District 23. Below is his statement announcing his candidacy:

“Senator Malika Sanders Fortier, who is my daughter, decided that she will not run again for Senate District 23. When I served in the Alabama Senate, expansion of Medicaid was a critical focus for me. While Senator Fortier was in the Senate, Medicaid Expansion was a great focus for her. That is unfinished business. So are other critical issues. Therefore, I have decided to run again for Alabama State Senate District 23. I have continued working on expansion of Medicaid outside of public office these past three-plus years. I will work on this and other critical issues from elected office if I am elected again. I want to thank all the citizens of District 23 and beyond who worked with me over the years and decades I served in this position. I will provide additional information in the near future.”

