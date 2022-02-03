To the Citizens of Greene County in District 5: I, Sharlene French, would like to introduce myself as a candidate for Greene County Commission, District 5. I am a lifelong resident of Greene County, raised in Boligee, AL I am ready to serve the people of District 5. I love providing service to my people. I care about health, safety and the welfare of all the citizens in Greene County. I will be an effective leader for district 5. I am asking for your support and vote to become your next County Commissioner. I look forward to working with all of you for the progress of Greene County. Vote Sharlene French for Greene County Commissioner, District 5.

