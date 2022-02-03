As of February 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,223,896 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(51,236) more than last week with 17,146 deaths (198) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,736 confirmed cases, (71 more cases than last week), with 47 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,273 cases with 43 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,407 cases with 95 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

