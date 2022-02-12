Marvin Childs qualifies for County Commission seat, District 5

To my fellow constituent,

I am Marvin Childs, it gives me great pleasure to announce that I have qualified to seek the office of Greene County Commission District #5.

My mission is to work on the behalf of you my constituents and do my best to answer questions and address your concerns and be forth coming with each of you.

I will work with other commissioners on infrastructure, jobs and Industries for our county. With that being said, I ask for your prayers most of all, then, your Vote and support in the May 24, 2022 Primary Election. May God bless and continue to keep you safe through this pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

