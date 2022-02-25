57th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma March 3 to 6

The 57th Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be held next week in Selma, Alabama to commemorate “Bloody Sunday”, the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March and the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is the largest continuing celebration of civil rights, voting rights and human rights in America.

Parts of the Jubilee will be held in person and others will be virtual due to the lingering presence of the coronavirus.

Faya Rose Toure, a major organizer of the Jubilee said, “Because of the mounting attacks on voting rights and the adoption of voter suppression legislation in many states, this year’s Jubilee takes on greater significance to defend the right to vote and fight-back against these attacks on Black, Brown, young and poor people’s rights. We invite you to attend the our many events and the march on Sunday.

In addition to the commemorative march from Brown’s Chapel Church across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday afternoon, there will be a recreation of the full march from Selma to Montgomery from March 7 to 11, coordinated by major civil rights organizations,

including NAACP, SCLC, National Action Network, Black Voters Matter and others.

Among the scheduled events are:

Thursday, March 3

7 p.m.-9 p.m. – Mass Meeting, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1431 Broad St. Speakers: TBA

Friday, March 4

6:30 a.m. – Jubilee Golf Tournament, Valley Grande Golf Course, 1009 Warrior Dr., Valley Grande, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Dr. Leroy Maxwell, 334-412-8090, Fee: $50

9 a.m.-12 p.m. – Education Summit: Theme: TBA, Dallas County Courthouse and Virtual Zoom Sessions Presenters: TBA

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Children’s Sojourn, Virtual Sessions. Fee: $7

3 p.m.-4:00 p.m. – Induction in Legal Guardians and Women’s Hall of Fame, (NVRM) 6 Hwy 80 East, Inductees: TBA

5 p.m.-7p.m. – Mock Trial, Dallas County Courthouse, 105 Lauderdale St. Expert Witnesses: Texas Southern Law School Students – Whether the ban on critical race theory (Black history) is in violation of the 14th Amendment

7 p.m.-9 p.m. – Public Conversation, Dallas County Courthouse, 105 Lauderdale St. Speakers: TB

Saturday, March 5

8 a.m.-10 a.m. – Foot Soldiers Breakfast, Selma Amphitheater, Tickets: $5

8 a.m.-10 a.m. – Jubilee Parade, Begins: Concordia College-2180 Broad St. to Edmund Pettus Bridge on Water Ave.

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Intergenerational Summit, Selma Amphitheater Guests: TBA

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Various workshops (see workshop schedule) Virtual Zoom Platform

11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Jubilee Street Festival (Blues, Gospel, Hip Hop, R&B), Water Ave. Foot of the Pettus Bridge

7 p.m.-10 p.m. – Freedom Flame Awards Gala, Selma Amphitheater Selma, AL Honorees: TBA, Tickets: $50 (per person) $450 (per table) Performance by: TBA

Sunday, March 6

7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. – Martin Luther & Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast, WCCS, 3000 Earl Goodwin Pkwy. Tickets: $25

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Sunday Morning Services, various churches in Selma – Tabernacle Baptist Church, Clinton Chapel, Brown Chapel Church, First Baptist Church

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Pre-march rally, Brown Chapel AME Church, 410 Martin Luther King St.

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. – Reenactment of “Bloody Sunday” march starting from Brown Chapel over Edmund Pettus Bridge

3:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. – Post-march rally, foot of Edmund Pettus Bridge

4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. – Post-march gospel concert: Gospel tribute to foot soldiers, gospel: TBA, Foot of the Pettus Bridge, Tickets: $10 donation

