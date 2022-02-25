School board presented detail plans for students’ success in reading; RBM School initiates Creative Girls Rock project

The Greene County Board of Education met in regular session Monday, February 21, 2022. Dr. Corey Jones, as part of his superintendent’s report, presented Curriculum Coordinator, Mrs. Barbara Martin, who gave a detailed report on the school system’s intensive activities designed to equip students with effective reading skills. Ms. Martin elaborated on the various programs in place from the primary school level through high school. She emphasized the overall theme of ‘continuity and consistency’ of delivering and monitoring the daily reading engagements of students with one school level building on the previous.

Martin explained that the schools have a system in place that quickly identifies students who need additional attention, noting that parents are also kept informed of their children’s progress. “Parents and guardians are significant partners in assuring that their students are getting the best and all that is needed for their children’s educational growth and success,” she said.

The schools have enacted tiered levels of reading instruction with allows for intervention as needed for individual students. According to Ms. Martin, after school programs as well as summer programs are continuing opportunities for students to access extra time and attention needed for skill improvements and other academic and cultural enhancements. Portfolios are kept on all students.

She noted that teachers at all schools are engaged in intensive training to accommodate these various approaches to teaching reading.

Martin noted that it is crucial that students are engaged in participatory roles in reading classes, as well as other academic classes. “It is crucial to student’s success that their self esteem is lifted throughout the learning process,” she said.

Superintendent Jones announced a recently funded program focusing on developing self esteem in young girls and preparing them for career choices. The Creative Girls Rock project is an after school program funded by Alabama Power Company, which can serve up to 100 girls at Robert Brown Middle School. The $2,500 grant award will be used to provide all materials and supplies needed for the project. The project will be presented through Zoom, engaging noted presenters.

The superintendent also presented John Cole with American Fidelity Insurance, who described the detailed management approach his company could provide to school employees, regarding the section 125 Cafeteria Plan for Education Employees. His presentation at this time was for informational purposes only.

Jones also introduced a key mentoring approach for school principals. “ All our current school principals are new to their positions, and I noted that we have central office personnel who have served in the role of principal at some point in their educational careers and can serve as mentors, therefore, I have assigned mentors to basically give support to our principals,” he explained.

As part of his report, Dr Jones presented information on the following: the COVID positive update for the county; testing calendar for schools; current schools enrollment; summary of the Wellness Camp on Asthma held last summer (20021).

The board approved the following personnel agenda items recommended by the superintendent.

* Employment of Robin M. Campbell, First Grade Teacher, Eutaw Primary School, for 2021-2022 School Year.

Supplemental Contract – Track Team – Ralph Marshall – Coach and Rodney Wesley – Assistant Coach.

The board approved the following administrative service items.

Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.*

Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.*

Approval of Greene County High School Debate Team Travel to Mississippi State for Team Competition.

Select Raymond James as the underwriter for the Bond refinancing.

A Resolution Authorizing the Issuance, and Making Provision for the Payment, of a Public-School Warrant (Federally Taxable), Series 2022, to Refinance the Capital Outlay School Warrants, Series 2013, of the Board, and Approving Related Financing Documents.

