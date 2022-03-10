As of March 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,287,286 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(6,935) more than last week with 18,648 deaths (361) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,856 confirmed cases, (3) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,563 cases with 48 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,669 cases with 101 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

