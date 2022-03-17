As of March 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,289,227 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(2,459) more than last week with 18,943 deaths (295) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,860 confirmed cases, (4) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths
Sumter Co. had 2,565 cases with 48 deaths
Hale Co. had 4,674 cases with 103 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.