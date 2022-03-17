As of March 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,289,227 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(2,459) more than last week with 18,943 deaths (295) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,860 confirmed cases, (4) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,565 cases with 48 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,674 cases with 103 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

