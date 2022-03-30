Alabama New South Alliance endorses statewide candidates for May 24th Democratic Primary

Malika Sanders Fortier- Governor

Will Boyd- U.S. Senate

The Alabama New South Alliance (ANSC) endorsed statewide

candidates at its meeting on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the embassy suites Hotel in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. ANSC is the sister organization of the Alabama New South Coalition.

Over one hundred fifty delegates from across the state participated in the screening and recommendation of candidates for the Democratic Primary to be held on May 24, 2022.

The delegates heard from and questioned five of the six Democratic candidates for Governor of Alabama, including Patricia Salter Jamieson, a nurse and mental health counselor from Birmingham; Yolanda Flowers, an educator from Birmingham; Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma, Attorney and Alabama State Senator-District 23; Arthur Kennedy from Louisville, Alabama; and Doug ‘New Blue’ Smith, a Montgomery businessman and participant in the transition team for six prior governors.

Each of the candidates had three minutes to introduce themselves and ten minutes for questions from the audience. All of the candidates supported increasing the minimum wage, improving education, Medicaid Expansion and prison reform. Malika Sanders Fortier had the strongest platform in terms of a “blueprint for the beloved community in Alabama”. Malika Fortier Sanders overwhelmingly received the ANSA endorsement.

The delegates heard from the three candidates for U. S. Senator, all African-Americans, running for the seat vacated by the retirement of Richard Shelby. Two of the candidates appeared virtually, Brandaun Dean, former Mayor of Brighton and Lanny Jackson of Birmingham. Candidate Will Boyd of Hoover, who is the Presiding Bishop of the Zion Ministries and was the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 2018.

Boyd indicated that he and Walt Maddox lost the 2018 Gubernatorial election by 220,000 votes statewide, while there were 237,000 Black voters who did not turn-out to vote. “We can win this and turn our state blue, if we get a great turn-out by Black votes and the support of white voters, who voted for Doug Jones, when he ran for Senate.” Will Boyd received the ANSA endorsement for the U, S. Senate seat.

The ANSC delegates heard from several Democratic candidates who are running unopposed in the statewide primary on May 24. The group agreed to endorse them as well. This included: Pamela Lafitte for Secretary of State; Anita Kelly for Alabama Supreme Court – Place 5 and; Yvette Richardson for State Board of Education – Place 2.

The ANSA also endorsed for Congressional Districts: Vimal Patel in District 2; Kathy Warner-Stanton in District 5 and incumbent Congresswoman Terri Sewell in District 7.

In other multicounty races, the following candidates were also endorsed by ANSA: Henry ‘Hank’ Sanders for Alabama State Senator-

District 23; Larine Irby Pettaway for State Representative- District 67; Curtis Travis, State Representative-District 72; Robert Turner Jr., District Attorney, 4th Judicial District, Barrown Lankster, District Attorney, 17th Judicial District; and Bob McMillan, District Attorney, 35th. Judicial Circuit. Charlotte M. Tesmer, District Attorney, 2nd. Judicial District Circuit.

The Alabama New South Alliance County Chapters will endorse candidates on the county level.



For more information contact Shelley Fearson at 334-262-0932

or 334-799-9757 or Email: alabamanewsouth@aol.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

