Greene County School System receives $1,337,678 in annual Federal Programs, separate from various COVID relief funds

The Greene County Board Education held its monthly meeting March 28, 2022. The week’s delay was due to Spring break observance the previous week. As part of his report to the board, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones scheduled Dr. Charlayne Jordan-Riley, Federal Programs Coordinator, to present an overview on role and importance of federal programs in our schools.

Dr. Riley opened with the purpose of federal programs, which is to “…ensure that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to obtain a high-quality education and reach, at a minimum, proficiency on challenging state academic achievement standards and state academic assessments.” She stated that her role as Federal Programs Coordinator is to plan, develop, direct, implement and evaluate all functions related to federal programs and grant programs.

Dr. Riley describe the various federal funds and uses coming into the system, noting that for fiscal year 2022, Greene County Schools received $1,337,678. The system’s allocations are based on the average daily attendance of students. Federal Program funds support the following: personnel salaries and benefits; professional development; educational programs; teacher supplements; classroom supplies, equipment and hardware; parent engagement activities and the executor administrator. She noted that the system’s Parent Resource Center, housed at the former Peter J. Kirksey Career Center, will hold it open house soon.

Federal Programs also provide resources to assist homeless students.

In addition to the annual federal funds allocations, the system has been awarded federal resources through COVID Relief Funding. The ESSER (CARES ACT) which is the Coronavirus Aid Relief & Economic Security Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund provided $864,032 in the initial allocation ESSER I; ESSER II has allocated $3,319,901; and ARP ESSER (American Rescue Plan At has allocated $7, 461,407. Dr. Riley clarified that all these funds are not on hand, but the system has access to them and the funds must be spent in a timely schedule.

In other business the board approved the following recommendations by Superintendent Jones.

Employment: MarShae Powell, Bus Aide, Transportation Department; Kadijah Hunter, Substitute Teacher, Science Department, Greene County High School, for 2020-2022 School Term; Zaddrick Smith, Physical Education Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; J’kia Carpenter, Kindergarten Teacher, Eutaw Primary School for the 2021-2022 School Term; Barbara Woods, Full-time, Cook Robert Brown Middle School; Clara Simmons, Substitute Cook, Robert Brown Middle School.

Resignation: Dorothy Powell, Bus Aide, effective February 24, 2022.

Supplemental Contract: Vanessa Bryant, Cheerleader Coach, Robert Brown Middle School for 2021-2022 School Term.

The following administrative items were approved by the board.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Lighting Services Agreement between Greene County Board and Alabama Power

* Contract between Greene County Board and LAF Sign Language Interpreting Services.

* Contract Agreement between Greene County Board and Uniti Network Services.

* ACT Booth Camp

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

