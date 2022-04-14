Newswire: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court

Judge Jackson with Vice-President Harris

By vote of 53 to 47, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday as the first Black women on the court, but only Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) joined Democrats celebrating her high honor as other Republic Senators fled the senate floor.

Judge Jackson, 51, will replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring either in late June or early July.

Judge Jackson went over the top when Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska), announced they would vote to confirm her. Susan Collins (R., Maine) had said earlier she would vote for Judge Jackson. Sen. Tim Scott, (R., N. Carolina) a Black senator, also voted with the other Republican Senators against Brown Jackson.

Vice-President Kamala Harris presided over the U. S. Senate for the vote to confirm Judge Jackson, in case her vote was needed to break a tie and to help make history.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send Brown Jackson to floor of the Senate an 11 -11 vote. There have been 144 associate justices in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson currently sits on the District of Columbia Circuit Court, which is widely considered the second most powerful court in the land.

