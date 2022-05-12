Commission approves County Rd. 60 bridge replacement; fails to make appointment to Greene County Water Board

The Greene County Commission met in regular session, Monday, May 9, 2022 with all commissioners present. Following the usual protocols including welcome to visitors, invocation, action on previous minutes and the agenda, the body accepted the financial reports presented without further discussion since these had been throughly reviewed at the commission’s work session, held Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The previous minutes and the current agenda were approved.

Under new business, the commission approved payment of claims for April, 2022, totaling $976,194.48. The electronic claims paid for April, including with holdings and retirements, totaled $82,236.83. The county’s bank balances for April are as follows: Citizen Trust Bank – $6,099,090.13; Merchant & Farmers – $5,229,339.67; Bond Sinking Funds – $724,492.25.

Following an executive session, the commission considered an appointment for the Greene County Water Authority, but failed to secure sufficient votes for any of the three candidates nominated, including Mr. Andrew Woods, who received two votes; Mr. Joe L. Powell, who received one vote and Mrs. Ester Austin, who also received one vote. Consideration of the appointment was then tabled.

On other agenda items, the commission took the following action:

* Awarded bid to Glasgow Construction for bridge replacement on County Road 60 over Little Creek in the amount of $596,363.18, authorizing the Chairman to sign all necessary documents.

*Appointed the Commission Chairperson to serve on the ACCA Legislative Committee.

* Approved the purchase of a full page ad in the Greene County Democrat’s annul Graduation Edition, honoring 2022 graduates from the Greene County School System.

* Approved travel for County Engineer and Assistant Engineer to attend conferences scheduled during month of June.

