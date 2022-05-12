As of May 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,302,945 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(1,774) more than last week with 19,601 deaths (31) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,875 confirmed cases, (0) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,589 cases with 51 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,733 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

