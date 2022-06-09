As of June 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,322,957 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(10,520) more than last week with 19,676 deaths (28) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,902 confirmed cases, 20 more cases than last week), with 49 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,629 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,825 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

