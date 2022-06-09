King is candidate for school board District 2 seat in runoff

I, Tameka King, am soliciting your vote on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to become your next District 2 Board of Education Representative of the Greene County School System. I will represent this district with interaction, communication, and gratitude to help our students prosper in their educational studies. I will be an asset to students, parents, and teachers by bridging the parent-teacher relationship gap that exists in the school system today. I am a 1996 graduate of Paramount High School, 2001 graduate of Alabama A&M University (BS), and 2004 graduate of The University of West Alabama (MS). I am employed at Greenetrack Bingo, a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church, Clinton, AL and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Again, I am the one you need to represent you, to have a voice for you and your children. Please elect me when you go to the polls and vote on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

