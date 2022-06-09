Merriweather seeks school board District 2 seat in runoff

I, Brandon Merriweather, a candidate for Greene County District 2 School Board, am asking for your support during our Runoff Election on June 21, 2022. As a native of Boligee, AL, I have educated our youth as a teacher at Greene County High School, volunteered a number of years as a coach for our high school football program, worked several years with the Center for Rural Family Development Enrichment Program/after school tutorial, and volunteered many years at the James C. Poole Jr. Library serving our youth. I hope to receive your support on June 21 and help me fight to improve our school system.

