As of July 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,401,893 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(23,634) more than last week with 19,852 deaths (57) more

than last week)

Greene County had 2,026 confirmed cases, 33 more cases than last week), with 51 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,766 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,170 cases with 107 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

