Superintendent shares goals in progress for new school year

At the Board of Education meeting held Monday, July 18, 2022, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones presented his 10 General Goals for the upcoming school year, 2022-2023. Jones noted in advance that this was considered a first drat presentation and that plans and implementations are upgraded and adjusted as the school year progresses. The following is a summary of the Superintendent’s goals.

Goal 1 is to continue to maintain a safe and healthy environment that maximizes learning for scholars and staff. This includes the physical cleanliness and maintenance of all school property; safety and security measures and reduction in student incident reports. Jones said he is working to ensure that school resource officers are appropriately trained for all adverse circumstances, and that scholars and school personnel are prepared through regular drills to take proper safety actions if under attack.

Goal 2 focuses on the academic program with emphasis on reading and mathematics directed through special interventionist programs.

Goal 3 is to work in partnership with the community to enrich educational programs and create a true school community. The approach will include scheduled Town Hall Meetings, School and Community Listening Sessions and other face-to-face and virtual meetings.

Goal 4 is to implement monthly Superintendent’s Advisory Council gatherings with various scholar groups. “These will be Brown Bag sessions to create comfortable atmospheres to listen and hear from students,” he said.

Goal 5 is to put specific measures in place to raise the graduation rate to at least 90%. Goal 6 is to continue to build collaborative relationships with local and state officials. Goal 7 is to ensure that the District remains financially solvent and that funds are expended in the most efficient manner. In Goal 8, the superintendent will continue to attend professional development opportunities to increase his leadership skills.

Goal 9 is to develop and monitor a plan to reduce the district’s long tern financial obligations.

Finally, Goal 10 is to provide access to professional development to meet the needs of the administrative leadership.

In his report, Dr. Jones also noted that specific information regarding safeguards for COVID, including mask requirements at school, will be provided publicly, as well as the standard uniform guidelines for scholars.

The board approved the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent.

Employment – 2002-2023 School Year: Dorothy Jones, School Nurse, Eutaw Primary School; Shamyra Jones, JAG Instructor, Greene County Career Center; LaMonica Little, Career Coach, Greene County Career Center; Tracy Hinton, Biology Teacher, Greene County High School; Torethia Mitchell, 10th Grade Science Teacher, Greene County High School; Sylvia Williams, English Teacher, Greene County High School; Trudy Finley, Kindergarten Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; KaLeigha Jemison, Kindergarten Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; Reginald Coats, 2nd Grade Teacher, Eutaw Primary School; Tiffany Washington, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Eutaw Primary School; Shirley Stewart, Child Nutrition Program Director, Greene County Board; Shafontaye Myers, 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Deborah Taylor, Cook at Robert Brown Middle School; Twelia Morris, from 10-Month Secretary at Greene County Career Center to 12 Month Secretary; Tyesha M. Weeks, Parent Engagement Facilitator, Greene County schools; Marquavius King, 4th Grade Reacher, Robert Brown Middle School; Demetria Lyles, 4th Grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School.

Resignation: Allison Newton, Science Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, effective, June 28, 2022; Josef Stancer, Band Teacher, Greene County High School.

Voluntary Transfers: Tavaris Lacy from 7th /8th Grade Language Arts to P.E. Teacher; Quentin Walton from 6th Grade Math to 5th Grade Math; Leanita Hunt from 5th Grade to 6th Grade Language Arts; KaToya Quarles from 7th/8th Grade Math to 6th Grade Math.

Supplemental Contracts: Nicole Henley, Cheerleader Coach, Greene County High School for 2022-2023 School Year; Paula Calligan, Line Dance, Greene County High School for 2022-2023 School Year.

The board approved Professional Development Sessions for new ELA Reading Program Open Court July 7, 2022, Eutaw Primary School, with $25 per hour for participants.

Eutaw Primary School Participants: Genetta Bishop, Carolyn Beck, Pamela McGee, Robin Campbell, Quenterica White, Danielle Sanders-Williams, Elona Washington, Cheryl Morrow, Montoya Binion, Walter Taylor, Destiny Taylor, LaShaun Henley, Charlease Smith, Keisha Williams, Shana Lucy, Pamela Pasteur, and Sherita Pickens.

Robert Brown Middle School Participants: Annie Howard, Vanessa Bryant, Theodora Scott, Henry Miles, Jr., Dr. Sharron Martin.

The board also approved the following expenditures adjustments and personnel contract.

* Request for continuation of annual stipends for all full-time Child Nutrition Program employees who maintain Level 1 Certification from School Nutrition Association, for School Year 2021-2022, and thereafter in May of each year. Cooks @ $250, Managers @ $500, Director @ $750.

* $500 stipend for the Building Test Coordinator (BTC) Marilyn Knott. For administering the ACAP to the third-grade scholars at Eutaw Primary School during the week of June 27, 2022 – July 1, 2022

* Adjusted Principal Contract for Brittany Harris, Eutaw Primary School.

Approved contract service agreement between Greene County Board and Cynthia Crawford for technical support to Greene County School System.

The board approved the following administrative items.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

Contractual Agreement between Greene County Board and Helping Hands Therapy, Physical Speech Therapy.

Rescind the Approval of Contract with Vision Financial Group, INC.

Smart Board Purchase by Prologic, in lieu of the previously approved.

Agreement between Greene County Board and H&H Educational Services, LLC, Psychometric Services.

Agreement between Greene County Board, and ASA/AREN for Activation of CIPA Content Filtering.

Agreement between Greene County Board and Power School, Assessment and Reporting Core.

Approval of Greene County High School Mu Alpha Theta students to travel to Sevierville TN, April 14, 2023.

Approval of Contract Agreement between Greene County Board and Snyder Electric.

Removal and Installation of fence, Robert Brown Middle School, Football Field by West Alabama Fencing.

Service Agreement between Greene County Board and Southern Educational Service Agency, LLC.

