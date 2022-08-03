As of July 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,421,760 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(5,450) more than last week with 19,890 deaths (1) more

than last week)

Greene County had 2,043 confirmed cases, 6 more cases than last week), with 51 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,807 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,165 cases with 108 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

