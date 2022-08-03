FEMA awards $64.8 million in funeral benefits to COVID-19 victims

What: FEMA Advisory | FEMA Monthly Update of State-Specific Funeral Assistance Information – FEMA has provided over $2.7 billion to more than 420,000 people to assist with COVID-19 related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after January 20, 2020. Please see email message below and attachment for details.

Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.Multilingual services are available. Please note, phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Applicants who use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, should give FEMA the number for that service. Additional information about COVID-19 funeral assistance, including frequently asked questions, is available on FEMA.gov. See attachment.

State/Territory

Applications

Amount Approved

Number of Awards

ALABAMA

11,834

$64,818,565.09

9,550

*Funeral assistance data can/will change daily; the information reflects data as of 8 a.m. ET Monday, August 1, 2022.

