Greene County Schools welcome scholars and parents for new academic year

Shown above Greene County Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones with Eutaw Primary School Principal Brittany Harris, touring the school and making sure everything is up to code to welcome students back next week.

The Greene County 2022-2023 School calendar states that the new school term begins Thursday, August 4 with a Virtual Teacher Institute from 8:00 -11:30 am, however, school personnel have been preparing all summer to welcome scholars with an exciting and challenging academic curriculum as well as supporting extra curricula activities. Friday, August 5, is scheduled as professional development day with continuing classroom preparations on the following Monday. Students return to classes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Eutaw Primary School Principal Brittany Harris extends the following welcome to faculty, scholars and parents. “Eutaw Primary School is such an exciting place that’s full of adventures. This year, join the educators at Eutaw Primary School as we go through the jungle, underneath the big top, under the sea, through the forest and outer space. This is sure to be an exciting learning adventure that our scholars will never forget.

“Parents, we encourage you to attend our Open House and Meet & Greet. On August 4, 2022 all kindergarten and first grade scholars and parents are encouraged to meet their child’s teacher from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. On August 8, 2022 all second and third grade scholars and parents are encouraged to meet their child’s teacher from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. We look forward to seeing each of our scholars and parents”

Robert Brown Principal Shawnta Owens extends a similar welcome to the school community.

“Welcome Back. As we embark on this new school year, Robert Brown Middle School’s faculty and staff look forward to new faces, new opportunities, and new ways to meet the needs of our scholars. Parents, thank you for trusting us with your children, and we look forward to your participation throughout the school year. Please support our RBMS scholars with your presence and positivity, and always remember, “It’s a great day to be a T.I.G.E.R.”

This enthusiastic welcome comes from Greene County High School Principal Andrea Perry. “As the 2022-2023 school year begins, I am excited to welcome back our faculty, scholars and parents as we kick off a great year. I hope everyone has had an exciting summer and is recharged and ready for a new year. I am privileged to serve as Principal of Greene County High School. Our focus this year is to change the culture and build healthy relationships while improving student achievement. Parents, we look forward to partnering with you to ensure our scholars receive an exceptional education. We are even more excited to work with you and invite you into a climate of smiling faces and open arms. We are committed to ensuring your children receive the best education.”

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones offers his special welcome to our school community. “Welcome back. We hope everyone had a great summer and is excited to be back. Our district faced many challenges this past year, but our scholars and staff experienced great success even with these obstacles. This was due to the hard work of our scholars and staff. The safety of our scholars and staff continues to be our school district’s priority. Our goal is that Greene County provides the best education for our scholars in a safe environment. We are excited to work with you to provide an excellent educational experience for our scholars. Thank you for everything you do as we continue to strive for excellence. Soaring to Excellence will not only continue to be our brand, but our crowning achievement in Greene County. Let’s make it a great year.”

Please note that masks are required for everyone in the school system. Detailed information on student uniform requirements is available on the school system’s website and in the Greene County Democrat newspaper. Parents/guardians may also contact the central office personnel regarding uniform requirements.

The Greene County Children’s Policy Council and the Greene County School System’s At-Risk Department are sponsoring a Back-To-School Rally and Anti-Bullying Rally on Sunday, August 7. There will be various speakers, food, and school supplies will be given out. The rally will be held downtown Eutaw on the Thomas E. Gilmore Square (old courthouse square) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

