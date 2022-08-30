Newswire: Japan strengthens African ties with generous pledge of investment funds

Aug. 28, 2022 (GIN) – African heads of state and a Japanese delegation are meeting to discuss “African-led” development at a meeting in Tunisia. Financial aid was discussed.

Tunisian President Kais Saied welcomed the participants to the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development – or TICAD – where Japan promised $30 billion in investment in African aid to be delivered over three years, with smaller amounts also available for African food security.

The discussion comes at a time when Tunisia confronts a political and economic crisis, a Covid epidemic and a wheat shortage created by the war in Ukraine.

Chair of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, cited the success of the Tokyo conference in the areas of education, agriculture, health and water. The conference emerged in 1993 after the end of the Cold War in an era of ‘aid fatigue’ among donor countries, and was critical in regenerating strong donor interest in Africa.

On the agenda are measures aimed at countering China’s influence on Africa. China has been steadily increasing its influence in the region in recent years, notably through its ambitious “Silk Roads” project.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the need for reforms at the United Nations to address the “historical injustice against Africa.” It’s a ‘moment of truth’ for the UN, he said while making a push for an African seat at the UN.

“Japan reiterates its determination to redress the historical injustice against Africa of not being represented through a permanent membership on the Security Council,” Prime Minister Kishida told the conference.

“In order for the UN to work effectively for peace and stability, there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN as a whole through Security Council reform.”.

In his opening speech at the conference, Saied urged delegates to “search together for ways for African peoples to achieve the hopes and dreams of the first generation after independence”.

He praised Japan’s success in “achieving development at the same time as preserve its culture and social traditions”.

“The world cannot continue as it was. With all its wealth and assets, Africa cannot watch its people live through poverty,” he said.

Tunisia hopes to take advantage of the summit to attract investors for about 80 projects worth 2.7 billion dollars in the health, automotive, space and renewable energy sectors, which are expected to create 35,700 jobs.



