Newswire: Ugandan activist’s new book is a ‘rousing manifesto and poignant memoir’

Aug. 28, 2022 (GIN) – A young climate activist from Uganda about to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, faced one final indignity from western media when they staged a photo op of her with her white climate colleagues and then clipped her out of the final shot.

Vanessa Nakate said she was heartbroken to see websites using the photo featuring four white activists but not her. In an emotional video Nakate said: “This is the first time in my life that I understood the definition of the word racism.”

The Associated Press later apologized to Nakate, saying: “We regret publishing a photo this morning that cropped out Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate.”

But the bizarre scandal was not to end there.

Nakate gained a wide platform from the incident that included her picture on the cover of Time magazine, appearances with Trevor Noah, Amy Goodman of DemocracyNow and many others. In the days since, Nakate has gained over 100,000 followers across her (now-verified) Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. Someone even set up a Wikipedia page for her.

Being cropped out of a photo featuring Greta Thunberg and three other white climate activists was heartbreaking for Vanessa Nakate, but it has now become a huge source of motivation.

