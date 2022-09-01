Annual festival features Kids Tent with art workshop; music, crafts and foodways still core of celebration

Author and graphic artist Mynecia (Mya) Steele engages children in art activities at Saturday’s festival.

The 47th annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival, held Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, 2022, in Eutaw, featured a Kids Tent providing art activities for children, designed and led by local author and graphic artists Mynecia (Mya) Steele. The youth enjoyed face painting and creating their own artistic designs. As producer of the annual festival, the Society of Folk Arts & Culture provided the art materials for the Kids Tent, including prizes and awards. “The intent of the Kids Tent was to help young people feel they are part of the festival as a community celebration; there is a place for them at the festival,” stated Dr. Carol Zippert, festival coordinator.

The two-day festival also featured the annual activities of the Ole Timey Blues stage on Saturday with musicians Clarence Davis, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Lil’ Lee and the Midnight Blues Band and others. The Ole Timey Gospel stage on Sunday brought us Glory 2 Glory, Eddie Mae Brown, Dwayne Charleston and Company and many more.

Crafts and traditional foodways satisfied the music loving crowd. There was a noted transition among the craft artists. Where the festival once attracted many quilters and basket weavers, younger craft artists are joining the festival with handmade jewelry, organic items including soaps, scents and lotions; authored books, paintings and other home decorative items.

The annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival continues as our signature community celebration.

