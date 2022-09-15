New South will hold 37th annual Fall Membership Convention

Alabama New South Coalition’s 37th annual Fall Membership Convention will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Maggie Street Dream Center, 642 Maggie Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

Following the Convention’s theme, My Vote+Your Vote = Our Victory, the discussions will focus on voter education, registration and mobilization relative to the November 8 General election.

Dr. Richard Arrington, first Black Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama and first State President of the Alabama New South Coalition, will be the guest speaker at the luncheon program.

Registration fee for ANSC members is $30 and $40.00 for non-members.

Pre-registration, scheduled to close September 23, is encouraged to allow for efficient planning.

Special housing arrangements are extended to ANSC members at Homewood Suites by Hilton, 1800 Interstate Park Drive Montgomery, Alabama 36109 at a discounted group rate for studious at $124 per night and one bedroom for $134. This rate includes hot buffet breakfast. The contact number for the hotel is (334) 272-3010.

Should you have additional questions, please feel free to contact the ANSC State Coordinator, Shelley Fearson, at 334-262-0932 or 334-799-9757.

ANSC was organized in 1985 and Ms. Debra Foster of Anniston, AL currently serves as State President; Mr. Robert Turner, Sr. of Bullock County, AL is Board Chairperson.

