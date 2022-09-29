Commission approves FY 2022-2023 Budget; Sheriff charged for additional staff positions and SRO supplement

The Greene County Commission met in a called session, Tuesday, September 26, 2022 to consider and act on three particular items: Approval of the FY 2022-2023 Budget; The School Resource Officers contract; The sheriff’s supplemental contract which includes additional funds for SRO’s and the Sheriff’s funded staff positions (additional employees).

The discussions focused mainly on the County’s FY 2023 General Fund Budget.

According to CFO Macaroy Underwood the County’s total revenue and transfer budget for FY 2023 is $12, 349,593 and total expenditure and transfer is $11, 407,454, which means fund balance is budgeted to increase by $942,139. Bingo funds make up $900,000 of the projected surplus or increase in fund balance. Macaroy also noted that the County’s General Fund revenue and transfer total is. $4,027,161 with expenditures totaling $3,989,303. There is a General Fund surplus of $37,858.

The School District is requesting five SROs for the current school year (187 instructional days) at the previous basic rate. The Greene County Board of Education entered into an agreement with the Sheriff of Greene County for the purpose of establishing terms under which the Sheriff and the County agree to provide the School District School Resource Officers and the compensation (contracted rate) for the same is paid to the County by the School District. The Sheriff provides SRO pay beyond the 187 instructional days paid by the school system.

The Sheriff Department is allocated 51% from the County’s General Fund Budget, however, the Sheriff’s Supplemental Agreement with the County includes payments totaling $189,992, which the sheriff will provide to the County Commission for five additional employees in the Sheriff’s Department and $35,558 for additional pay and benefits for the School Resource Officers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

