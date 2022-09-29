School board learns benefits of National Math and Science Initiative

The Greene County Board of Education held its monthly meeting, Thursday, September 22, 2022. The schedule for September was changed from the third Monday due to an annual School Board District Workshop sponsored by the Alabama Association of School Boards.

As part of his report Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones invited representatives from the Alabama Rural Learning Accelerator (ARLA), a National Math-Science Initiative, Dr. Florence Williams and Ms. Mirial Alim to give an overview of the project, which is associated with UAB Teach.

Dr. Williams stated that the overall goal of ARLA is to support hiring and retaining fully certified math and science teachers and provide long term solutions to fill those gaps and connect more students to potential careers based in science, technology, engineering and math.

The presenters explained that the six components of ARLA focuses on the following: Power Hours in Action – UAB Teach interns will meet with student small groups daily; utilize New Classroom’s Teach to One, creating individualized math acceleration for each student. Hybrid Teaching involves innovative curriculum that highlights conceptual math understanding and student investigation. Integrating Innovative Technology to Support Instruction will equip teachers with digital tools needed to effectively teach in a synchronous, yet virtual classroom. The other components of ARLA include Family and Community Engagement, Partner School Expectations, and Teacher and Student and System Benefits. ARLA will focus of grades 6 – 9 and is no additional costs to the school system.

Mr. Garry Rice, Greene County Schools Math Specialists, also gave a presentation on the various student scoring levels, proficiency and performance, as of the State Testing, Spring 2022.

Dr. Jones announced that Eutaw Primary School received a $10,000 grant from BlueCross BlueShield for preventative health related education workshops. Principal Brittany Harris was also awarded an additional $500 for continued professional development.

The board approved the following personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones.

Employment – 2022-2023 School Term – Ms. Glenda Hodges, Long-term Substitute Teacher for the Department of Special Services; Ms. Vivian Carpenter, Substitute Cook, for 2022-2023 School Year; Mr. Stanley Lucious, Bus Driver, for Department of Transportation; Ms. Jamirea Gaitor, 6th grade Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School.

The board approved one time stipends, Professional Development Sessions for ELA and Math Pacing Guides for the following. Eutaw Primary School: Genetta Bishop, Carolyn Beck, Danielle Sanders-Williams, Cheryl Morrow, Walter Taylor, LaShaun Henley, Charlease Smith, Carla Durrett, Pamela Pasteur, Sherita Pickens. Robert Brown Middle School: Katoya Quarles, Ashley Moody, Felecia Smith, Dr. Sharron Martin, Quentin Walton, Leanita Hunt. Greene County High School: KaNeeda Coleman, Dr. Aslean Jones, Sylvia Williams, Tura Edwards, Dr. Dutchess Jones, Brittan Jenkins.

The board approved additional Pay for After School Tutorial Program, 2022-2023 School Term. Eutaw Primary School: Carla Durrett, Pamela Pasteur, Sherit Pickens, Gwendolyn Webb, Keisha Williams. Greene County High School: Brittany Jenkins, Angela Harkness, Tameshia Porter, Dutchess Jones, Kaneeda Coleman, Drenda Morton, Janice Jeames-Askew, Assistant Principal; Ms. Tyesha Weeks, Parent Involvement Coordinator, compensated an additional $2,000 plus benefits on her existing salary to assist with the homeless program and perform additional duties as the Homeless Liaison for one year, beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2023; Retention Bonus for school bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, and bus aides; Approval of one-time Supplemental Stipend for CNP Workers (No Kid Hungry Grant); Additional Pay for After School Tutorial Program, 2022-2023 School Term. Robert Brown Middle School: Felecia Smith–Lead Teacher; Quentin Walton–5th Grade; Raven Bryant–ELA 6th -8th Grade or Special Services; Elroy Skinner–Math 6th-8th Grade; Vanessa Bryant–4th Grade; Pinkie Travis Classroom Aide; Mary Hopson Special Services Aide ( Need Based).

The board approved the following administrative services recommended by Superintendent Jones.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and National Math and Science Rural * Learning Accelerator Program.

* Agreement between Greene County Board of Education and Formative Partner License, for Greene County High School Students, Teachers and Administrators.

* Contract between Greene County Board and Alabama High School Athletic Association Official, Robert Brown Middle School, 2022 School Year.

* Contract Between Greene County Board and West Central Volleyball Officials Association for 2022-2023 School Year.

* Approval of Professional Leave for Major Davis, to travel to Kentucky, for JROTC Training.

* Approval of Capital Plan Five Year Plan.

* Approval of School Resource Officers Contract for 2022-2023 School Term.

Extended Contract for Ms. Evelyn James, from 2021 until Calendar Year 2022.

In other board business, the board approved the nomination of Ms. Verlanda Jones, Hale County School Board Member, for AASB District 7 Coordinator.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

