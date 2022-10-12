As of October 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,525,724 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(7,820) more than last report, with 20,473 deaths (78) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,140 confirmed cases, 5 more cases than last report), with 52 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,977 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,376 cases with 109 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

