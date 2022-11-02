As of October 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,531,305 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(2,566) more than last report, with 20,533 deaths (28) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,149 confirmed cases, 1 more cases than last report), with 52 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,992 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,390 cases with 109 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

