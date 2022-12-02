Tornado destroys Sagewood Apartment, Ezekiel Church; downs power lines and trees

Shown above is structure damage to the Sagewood Apartment, Ezekiel Baptist Church and trees and power lines down at Robert Brown Middle School.

Emergency Management officials in Greene County have reported 15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof and back wall off Sagewood Apartment Complex in Eutaw. The tornado passed through Greene County Tuesday evening and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the storm’s wake.

The families in the Sagewood Apartment destroyed were housed in a nearby gym for the night until arrangements can be made. The storms also have reportedly taken power lines and trees down in the area, including along Mesopotamia Street in front of Robert Brown Middle School.

The Greene County E911 Center had been knocked offline temporarily but has full service at this time.. Their backup is Sumter County and when needed all emergency calls will roll over to them until local services can be restored.

