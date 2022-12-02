Girl Scout Troop #408 sponsors annual Veterans Appreciation Program

Mrs. Miriam Leftwich and Girl Scout Troop #408 lead audience in Pledge of Allegiance at Veterans Appreciation Program

MSG Kelvin B. Scott

Retired MSG Kelvin B. Scott was the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Appreciation Program sponsored by the local Girl Scout Troop #408, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, under the leadership and guidance of Mrs. Miriam Leftwich. MSG Scott, a 1988 graduate of then Eutaw High School, served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and continued to work with the military as a civilian for another 10 years. In his remarks he noted that in the military you are continuously training to fight. “Even in peacetime, you are training to fight, so now I am retired and back home to fight for my community,” he remarked. Scott said he is trying to influence other friends, relatives and associates to return to Greene County and help build their home communities.

The program featured a video presentation of veteran relatives of local community families. Carole Fleming, accompanied by Ron Sanders, sang the National Anthem and later in the program rendered a medley including God Bless America and Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Girl Scout Erica Hudson shared a poem and Girl Scout Paris Thomas presented a Memorial Tribute. Girl Scout sisters Malia and Malaysia Leftwich also shared a Tribute to Veterans.

Dinner, catered by Rosie Lee’s Catering, was served during musical renditions by Mr. Bruce Parris on keyboard and Mr. Marvin Turner on saxophone.

