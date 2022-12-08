The annual Christmas Parade for Greene County, sponsored by the Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Eutaw, was held Thursday, December 1, 2022. Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson and Greene County Commissioner Allen Turner, Jr. served as Grand Marshals. This year’s theme, A Small Town Christmas featured the Old Courthouse Square in the center of town beautifully adorned in Christmas and holiday decor. Many businesses also decorated their store fronts lifting the Spirit of Christmas.

The Stillman College Marching Band was a special highlight of the annual Christmas Parade.

Even Big AL, University of Alabama Mascot, marched in the local parade.

Other parade participants riding on beautifully decorated floats and vehicles, or walking in unison, included elected and appointed officials, representatives of churches, non-profit organizations, businesses, housing authorities, Girls Scout and Boy Scout Troops, local schools and homecoming courts, fire departments, ambulance service, Eutaw Garden Club, First Responders Committee, Debutantes sponsored by the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and more.

Following the lighting of the Christmas tree on the Thomas Gilmore Courthouse Square, many joined in singing Christmas Carols led by the Greene County Community Choir.

It was noted by many that this was the longest Greene County Christmas Parade held in a long time, with diverse groups riding floats or decorated vehicles. The children enjoyed all the candy thrown from the floats.

An exceptionally large crowd was out to view the festivities and purchase snacks from the vendors.

