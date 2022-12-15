Byron Ellis of Clinton, age 27, held on first degree murder charge

GREENE COUNTY — On Friday, Dec. 9, at the request of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a homicide investigation, which occurred at a grocery store located within the 12000 Block of Alabama Hwy14 in Clinton, within Greene County.

The victim has been identified as Gerrick Jermine Adams, 42, of Clinton. The initial investigation has led to the arrest of Byron Ellis, 27, of Clinton. Ellis has been transported to the Greene County Jail where he is currently being held for First-Degree Murder. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

Eutaw Police reported two arrests. On December 8, LeHendrick Harkness of Eutaw was arrested for public intoxication; Demarius Ward of Eutaw was arrested for theft of property 4th degree.

