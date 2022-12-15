Superintendent updates board on school enrollment and student and employee absenteeism

The Greene County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting Monday, December 12, 2022, one week early due to Christmas holidays. The school system will closed Friday, December 16 and re-open Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for a Professional Development Day. Students return to classes on January 5.

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones open his report to the board with an update on local school enrollment. As of December 12, Eutaw Primary has 275 scholars enrolled, not including the pre-K class. This is 22 students less than last year at this time. Robert Brown Middle has 340 scholars enrolled, nine more than last year; and Greene County High has 874 scholars enrolled, 16 less than the previous year. Jones noted that there are various factors that account the enrollment numbers, mainly that the county as a whole is losing population.

Dr. Jones then informed the board that the system is currently monitoring absenteeism of students and employees on a weekly basis. He presented this as an additional approach toward accountability. He noted that there are more absentees of students and teachers on a Friday. “I am directing my principals to monitor all attendance on a daily basis and submit weekly reports. We have procedures for monitoring student attendance, including conversations and home visits with parents/guardians by the school system’s Truancy Officer. The principals work directly with teachers regarding attendance issues” he stated. Jones said that the Career Center has the lowest absentee rates of students and employees.

Board member Robert Davis inquired as to student absence following the recent Tornado, which left approximately 15 families homeless. Superintendent Jones responded that excused absences are noted in the record and the school system will be assisting those displaced scholars.

Dr. Jones listed positive news for each of the district schools. Eutaw Primary scholars are currently in the process of completing the Aimsweb Assessment for mid year. Educators will utilize the data to plan whole group and small group instruction.

Robert Brown Middle School Girls Basketball Team is on the road to an undefeated season. So far they have won every game this season.

Greene County High School has 92% of scholars passing the Civics Exam on the first attempt, a requirement for graduation. The remaining scholars will test again on Thursday, Dec. 15. GCHS has exited Comprehensive Support and Improvement School (CSI), which means the high school no longer falls within the bottom 6% of Title I schools within the state’s accountability system.

The board approved the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent.

* School nurses receive payment to service students involved in extracurricular activities for 2022-2023 school year as needed.

* Ms. Dorthea Smith, long-term substitute teacher, 7th/8th grade Science.

FMLA Maternity Leave and Catastrophic leave for Demilia Snyder effective December 13, 2022.

The board the approved the following administrative items recommended by the superintendent.

* Payment of all bills, claims and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Imagine Learning, for 2022-2023 School term.

* Authorization between Greene County Board of Education and Encourage ACT, for School District.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Triumph Learning.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Nearpod Support License Renewal.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Albireo Energy Service and Support Agreement Renewal.

* Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Sophos Antivirus Software Renewal.

* Extension of contract for Mrs. Evelyn James to consult/assist on an as needed basis until the end of fiscal year 2023.

* Encourage ACT-Resources to connect students with colleges and Universities Nation Wide.

