As of January 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,587, 224 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (23,290) more than last report, with 20,776 deaths (39) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,219 confirmed cases, 34 more cases than last report), with 53 deaths

Sumter Co. had 3,035 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,574 cases with 110 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

