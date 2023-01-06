COVID- 19 Vaccines & Boosters

As of December 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,568,934 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(19,605) more than last report, with 20,737 deaths (129) more

Greene County had 2,175 confirmed cases, 24 more cases than last report), with 53 deaths



Sumter Co. had 3,011 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,469 cases with 110 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

