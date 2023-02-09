Alpha Beta Nu Omega Chapter of AKA Sorority holds first Founders’ Day Celebration

Alpha Beta Nu Omega Chapter’s inaugural Founders’ Day Celebration with Regional Director Dr. Tracey Morant Adams as Keynote Speaker

Reginald Director Dr. Adams delivers address and greets Sorors

“We Carry the Light” was at the core of the messages shared at the inaugural Founders’ Day Celebration of the Alpha Beta Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The young chapter was chartered June 4, 2022 with 25 members, and now has 26. Mrs. Katie Jones Powell serves as President ands Mrs. Carolyn Branch is Vice-President.

The speaker for the occasion, Southeastern Regional Director of AKA Sorority, Inc., Dr. Tracey Morant Adams, Ph.D., indicated that the Founders’ Day Celebration serves as a commemoration of the founders of the organization and a rededication of the members to the mission. She noted that under the leadership of International President and CEO, Dr. Danette Anthony Reed, the sorority has embraced the theme Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.

Dr. Adams stressed that the foundation initiative of the organization is Strengthening Our Sisterhood. The remaining Program Initiatives include Empowering Our Families; Building Economic Wealth; Enhancing Our Environment; Advocating for Social Justice and Uplifting our Local Community.

Elaborating on the latter two, she noted that the organization’s focus in Greene County will surely endeavor to bring awareness to the disparities that exist in the local community. “We are certainly aware of the social and economic struggles and challenges in our community and will contribute to addressing these. Things that get measured get changed,” Dr. Adams stated.

Dr. Adams lifted the newly chartered Alpha Beta Nu Omega Chapter exclaiming “I am so excited with this remarkable new chapter made up of extraordinary leaders, and I am so excited that they will extend our reach into a community made up of us – women of color serving in a community composed of more than 80% of people of color.”

The inaugural Founders’ Day Celebration included the following components: Mrs. Precious Morgan Hallman served Mistress of Ceremony; Chaplain Vonnetta Gracie gave the Invocation; Mr. Marvin Turner rendered musical selections; Greetings were shared by Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson, County Commission Chair, Corey Cockrell, State Representative Curtis Travis, and Mr. Kenneth Webb, National Pan-Hellenic Council of Tuscaloosa/West Alabama Chapter. Mrs. Carolyn Branch expounded on the organization’s initiatives and Mrs. Mildred Morgan presented the Tribute to Founders. Special recognitions were led by Mrs. Karmelia Brown. Closing remarks were given by Dr. Rhinnie Scott, Founders’Day Program Chairperson and Mrs. Katie Jones Powell, Chapter President.

Visiting Greek-Lettered Organizations were recognized and extended special appreciation for sharing in this inaugural Founders’ Day Celebration, including the Greene County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Dr. Florence Williams, President.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® (AKA), an international service organization, was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. In March 2022, the South Eastern Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha elected Dr. Morant Adams to serve as their Regional Director. On July 14, 2022, she was officially installed into the office with responsibility for leading more than 116 Chapters and over 13,000 members in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. An accomplished business executive, Dr. Morant Adams serves as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer for Renasant Bank.

