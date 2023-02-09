Board approves ESSER II Budget Amendment, Superintendent gives update on enrollment and positive school news

The Greene County Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023. The meeting date was adjusted to the fourth Monday since Dr. King’s National Holiday fell on the third Monday. All board members were present, except for Brandon Merriweather. Board President Branch explained that Mr. Merriweather’s work schedule could not accommodate the change in the meeting date.

Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones opened his report to the board with an update on student enrollment, comparing enrollment in mid December, 2022 and enrollment in mid January, 2023.

Eutaw Primary School had 275 scholars enrolled in December and 280 in January 2023; Robert Brown Middle School had 340 scholars in December and 334 in January; Greene County High School had 259 in December and 260 in January. Comparative totals for the two months were the same, 874 scholars enrolled.

In school positive news, Dr. Jones noted that new playground equipment for Eutaw Primary has arrived and installation is in progress. EPS educators and scholars celebrated Math Week and the 100th Day of School during the week of January 16. Seven scholars have obtained 100 or more Accelerated Reader points and are part of the 100 Points Club. Pre-K scholars enjoyed a field trip to the Children’s Hands On Museum on January 20.

Positive news for Robert Brown Middle School include the following: Parents are invited to eat lunch with their children on Thursday, January 26; RBMS Teacher of the Year is, fourth grade teacher, Ms. Vanessa Bryant; the Epsilon Mu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is sponsoring a Valentine Luncheon for RBMS staff and teacher incentive gift cards.

Positive news for Greene County High include the following: GCHS celebrated coming off the Comprehensive School Improvement List; ACT Prep is offered twice a month on Saturdays at GCHS from 9-11 and attendance is increasing; after school enrollment has increased from nine to 35 students;

In her financial report to the board, CSFO Marquita Lennon, presented a draft of the FY 2023 ESSER II Budget Amendment. She noted that there is a carryover amount of approximately $2.5 million and funds must be expended by September 30, 2023, with the budget amended by March 15, 2023. Lennon listed other elements of the budget amendment including the following: ESSER II Committee of school personnel and community stakeholders was formed; Capital expenditures capped at 50%; Learning loss must be 20%. Key items of expenditure will include Janitor salaries and benefits; Playground Equipment for EPS; Computer Lab for RBMS; Flooring for EPS and Peter J. Kirksey; Insurance for Chrome Books; Learning Licenses; ACT Prep; Transitional activities.

CSFO Lennon presented the school system’s monthly financials as of December 31, 2022. Her Financial Points of Interest and Financial Snapshot included the following: Operating Reserves – 3.77M combined general fund reserve;1.89M cash reserve; ( All bank accounts have been reconciled); General Fund Balance – $2,266,229.97 (reconciles to the Summary Cash Report); Accounts payable Check register – $181,347.67; Payroll Register $926,501.71; Combined Ending Fund Balance -$4,529,923.07; Local Revenue – (taxes and bingo revenue) $268,768.

The board approved the following personnel items.

Employment – Ms. Delois Powell Bus Aide, Department of Transportation; Natasha Lewis, After School Bus Driver, for 2022-2023 School term. The board also approved a Retention Bonus Agreement Contract for School Bus Driver, Natasha Lewis for 2022-2023 school term. The board approved a $500 stipend for Pamela McGee for Response to Intervention (RTI) Chairperson.

Resignation – Demilia Snyder, Robert Brown Middle School Teacher, effective January 31, 2023.

Supplements for Spring Track Team Personnel – Greene County High School, Head Coach for Males – Howard Crawford; Assistant Male Coach – Rodney Wesley; Head Coach, Females – Ralph Marshall; Assistant Coach, Females – Torethia Mitchell.

The board approved the following administrative items.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* Contract between Greene County Board and Ability Pilot, Student Intervention and Embedded Coaching, Kid First Education.

* Memorandum of Understanding between Greene County High School and Stillman College, Dual Enrollment, for 2022-2023 School Term.

* Amendments to ESSER II (4296) Budget to include: Custodial Salaries; Learning Licenses;

ACT Preparation; Data Processing Updates;

* Memorandum of Understanding between Greene County Board of Education and Advancing Evidence Improving Lives (AIR), CDC Youth Empowerment Project.

* Approval of Corey Cockrell to attend Glazier Football Clinic, Franklin, TN February 24-26, 2022.

* Approval of Greene County High School Seniors to travel to Destin, Florida for Class of 2023 Senior Trip.

* Bus Driver- Stillman College Upward Bound, Mr. Leslie Carlisle;

* Purchase of Computers for Robert Brown Middle School.

