Alabama A&M University awards nine scholarships during bus tour to GCHS

The Greene County Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023 with all board members present except Ms. Carrie Dancy.

In his positive news for Greene County High School, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones stated that nine seniors received scholarships from Alabama A&M University, totaling $168,000, when the Alabama A& M Bus Tour visited GCHS on March 2, 2023. Adopt-A-School partners and community leaders read to scholars at GCHS for Read Across America Week. Act testing at the high school was successful with nearly 100% student participation. GCHS seniors attended Stillman College TIGERFEST, with several scholars showing interest in enrolling at Stillman College. GCHS Honor Society and Peer Helpers read to scholars at EPS for Read Across America Week. GCHS football team participated in community service, picking up litter and helping to repair a house.

In positive news for Greene County High Career Center, Jones noted that Career Tech Student organizations recently competed in regional and state events: National Career Association (NCA) – 4th place winner at regional events; DECA; Skills USA. The Career Center has scheduled Parent Night for April 6 at 5:30 pm at the Career Center; Awards Banquet for April 27 at 5:30 p.m. at GCHS gym; Cosmetology Hair Show for May 5 at 5:00 pm GCHS gym.

In his positive news for RBMS, Dr. Jones noted that as Teacher of the year, Ms. Vanessa Bryant was awarded the Digital Discovery Scholarship for Title I Schools. Ms. Bryant was chosen over 200 plus applicants. This is her second year winning the award.

RBMS also hosted Muffins for Mom, a living Wax Museum and their annual Black History Program during the month of February. Parents were involved in all three events. RBMS hosted its first Mardi Gras Extravaganza on March 16.

The City of Eutaw hosted a job fair for RBMS students on March 14. According to Jones, Eutaw City is a faithful sponsor of RBMS.

Superintendent Jones included in his report the school system’s testing schedule. The ACT testing at Greene County High School was held March 15 through 17; ACAP Summative at Eutaw Primary School 2nd grade is scheduled for March 28 – April 4; ACAP Summative at Eutaw Primary 3rd grade is scheduled for April 5 – April 12; ACAP Summative at Robert Brown Middle Schoo 4th – 8th grades is scheduled for April 4 – April 21.

The board acted on the following personnel items recommended by Superintendent Jones.

Approved 2023-Language Essentials of Reading and Spelling Stipend: Danielle Sanders; Quenterica White; Chandra Toney.

Approved Employment: Canesha Ray, Long-Term Substitute Teacher for 2022-2023 Eutaw Primary School; Shelia Wade, Substitute Cafeteria Worker.

* Approved One-time Supplemental – COVID Testing: Jacqueline Raby, RN, Lead Nurse, $5,000; Brenda Lawerence, LPN, $2,500; Dorothy Jones, LPN, $2,500.

Approved FMLA Maternity Leave\Catastrophic Leave: Ms. Chandra Toney effective February 13, 2023.

The board approved the following administrative service items.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and Payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

* UWA Black Belt Stem Institute Stipend Agreement.

* Service Agreement between Greene County Board and Stericycle Medical Waste Disposal.

* Contract between Greene County Board and Demisha Stough, Child Find Gifted Specialist.

* Contract between Greene County Board and E-rate Technologies Wide Area Network. For FY-23 School Term.

* Agreement between Greene County Board and Stericycle Service

* Agreement between Greene County Board and ABSS Staffing Solutions

Approval of Robert Brown Middle School to travel to Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium.

The CSFO, Ms. Marquita Lennon prepared the following Financial Snapshot as of February 28, 2023. Operating Reserve totaled 5.10M combined general fund reserve; 3.24M cash reserve, with all bank accounts reconciled. The General Fund Balance totaled $3,892,135.82, reconciles to the Summary Cash Report; Accounts Payable Check Register totaled $227,189.46; Payroll Register totaled $929,917.04 – total gross pay to include employer match items; Combined Ending Fund Balance totaled $6,157,563.17. The report indicated that the system is financially stable and maintaining the state mandated operating reserve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

